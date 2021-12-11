Wilson Hall boys basketball still searching for identity after early slump

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s five-star 2023 safety commit Sonny Styles is skipping his senior season of high school football to join the Buckeyes. The five-star recruit is rated as the nation’s No. 6 player and top safety. He committed to the Buckeyes just hours before they beat Purdue 59-31 at home.
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have nine players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
The Early Lady Longhorns were winners Tuesday night against Sweetwater. The final score was Early 51 and Sweetwater 39. The Early boys lost a close one to Clyde. The Bulldogs 52 and Early 51. The Bangs Lady Dragons defeated Abilene Christian High School 57 to 14 but the Bangs boys...
WEST SALEM -- CJ McConkey and Jack Hehli combined to average more than 30 points per game as juniors for the West Salem High School boys basketball team last season. Neither played in Tuesday night’s Coulee Conference showdown with Onalaska Luther due to injuries, but it didn’t matter.
A bad call, a technical foul on Geno Auriemma, a UConn run to open up a comfortable lead with very little time left, a slew of missed free throws that allowed UCLA to nearly make a miracle comeback and an impressive steal in the post by guard Christyn Williams that did the Bruins in highlighted the Huskies’ 71-61 win on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Note to readers: This article has been edited to conform with Register publication guidelines. Nevada’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 72-47 victory over Carlisle, but it was the action after the game that caught people’s attention. As the two teams exchanged handshakes on the sidelines of Carlisle’s...
NEW BREMEN — Anna and New Bremen each got off to a strong start in nonconference games on Friday. A Saturday matchup between the two showed they’re in different places early in the season. New Bremen looks to be picking up from right where it left off during a Division...
Tyleek Worth scored 17 points and Trey Shaw added nine for Flowery Branch in a 44-32 win against West Hall on Thursday. Calvin Norman led the Spartans with seven points. LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 56, FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN 50: Isaiah Rico had 15 points and Jack Collins scored 13 for the Lions (2-1, 1-0 Region 6-A private schools) on Thursday.
OAKWOOD — The Flowery Branch boys (5-2) push their season win streak to three in a row with a 44-32 win over West Hall (2-3) on Thursday. Tyleek Worth, who led the Falcons on Tuesday, scored a game-high 16 points to pace Flowery Branch. Trey Shaw chipped in nine points,...
The St. Helena High boys basketball team goes into its Sutter Home Invitational this weekend with a 1-1 record after dropping a 57-52 overtime contest to visiting Winters on Tuesday night. Will Meyer led the Saints with 20 points, including their only 2 points in the four-minute extra period. Quality...
With a promising nucleus of players returning from a team that qualified for the Region 4C tournament last winter, Culpeper County High School boys basketball coach James Thompson had hoped his Blue Devils would hit the ground running to start this season. Instead, the effects of COVID-19 have Culpeper playing...
PROCTOR — Proctor suffered some major losses from last year’s editions of Phantom basketball. The girls lost the likes of hard-working rebounder and inside defender Rachel Stuhlmueller as well as Hope Kelley. The boys lost their two top scorers in Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon. The cupboard is not bare....
There are a lot of questions to be answered early in the season for the Salina South boys. After graduating seven seniors, including all five starters, the Cougars will find out about themselves early when they take the floor against Salina Central on Friday at the South gym. South, which...
When coach Steve Henson reviewed possessions of UTSA’s matchup with Oklahoma earlier this month, he saw a Roadrunners team that wasn’t passing the ball, instead settling for tough, contested shots. UTSA finished that night shooting just 22.7 percent, scoring 44 points in a lopsided loss. Through a little more than...
Despite suffering losses to Millard South and Lincoln Southeast, respectively, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams made positive strides while returning to the court following one-sided losses in season-opening Early Bird Classic basketball games. Norfolk trailed 52-51 with just over a minute and a half remaining in the...
St. Ignatius began the season with a top-five ranking and aspirations to finish the season in Champaign. Things haven’t gone according to plan so far. The Wolfpack are only 3-4 after losing a high-profile game to St. Louis Chaminade on Saturday in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena.
Ja Morant is making a bigger and bigger spotlight for himself in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. The former Crestwood High School star returned home last night to have his high school jersey retired.
St. John fell to Stafford 38-37 in both team’s high school boy’s basketball season opener Friday night. The Tigers had a chance to win the back-and-forth game at the final buzzer, but star player Elijah Delp’s last-second desperation shot from just inside half court missed its mark.
