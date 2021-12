The need for housing in the Estes Valley has been a topic of discussion for several decades. A 1968 article in the Trail Gazette stated ‘newcomers are challenged to find suitable, winterized apartments or homes that could be rented year-round.’ That same article touched on the availability of housing in the winter and the need to vacate before summer when rental prices jumped and/or owners moved-in for the summer. Today the conversation about housing needs with respect to both scarcity and affordability occurs at many tables across Colorado and nationwide. It is regularly discussed by legislators and decision makers at the federal and state level, and has made its way into various bills, grants and agendas. Nevertheless, as the COVID-19 Pandemic etched its way through our communities, issues related to housing have only worsened. ’Crisis’ has become a common phrase used to describe the housing situation in newspapers across the nation.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO