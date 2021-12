A Grand Junction woman posted a 'thank you' after getting a hug from a stranger. The woman was having a terrible day and that one hug completely turned it around. Recently we saw a post on a local Facebook group and how a stranger's kindness made a world of a difference. The Grand Junction woman stated how she was walking with her son, who was in her stroller around 9th and Belford and was having "the absolute worst day."

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO