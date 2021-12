If you’ve been playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, you’ll have no doubt started on your quest to beat all the gym leaders across Sinnoh, conquer the Elite Four, and of course, catch ’em all. If you’re looking to get the National Dex, you’re going to need to see all 151 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex. While this is fairly easy enough thanks to being able to trade version-exclusive Pokemon with a friend or some NPCs in the game, there are some that are a lot trickier. These are Palkia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Dialga in Shining Pearl. These are the legendary Pokemon for the opposite version of the game, and so unless you’ve got a friend willing to trade it with you, it’s unlikely you’ll have one of your own.

