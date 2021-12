BMW began teasing the Concept XM over a week ago and at first it showed a dark photo of its front fascia and it was not particularly well received due to the size of its kidney grilles in relation to the rest of the front end. Well, now that the XM study has finally been revealed, the horizontally-slatted grille still looks gargantuan, but the rest of the vehicle should be less polarizing.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO