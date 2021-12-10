ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Resurgence of Popularity for Golf Leaves San Jose Leaders in Quandary

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (KPIX) — As San Jose city leaders weigh whether several municipal golf courses should be converted into parks or ballfields ahead of a crucial vote next year, the sport’s recent rise in popularity is making the question harder to answer. On this Friday afternoon, San...

San José Spotlight

A look at San Jose policy changes headed to lawmakers

Nearly a year after it first convened, the 23-member body in charge of making changes to San Jose’s city charter is finished with its duty. Wednesday’s meeting of the Charter Review Commission unanimously rubber-stamped final recommendations for numerous changes to city laws—including shifting the timing of mayoral elections and adding more council districts. Commissioners voted 16-0,... The post A look at San Jose policy changes headed to lawmakers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose Downtown Association Unveils New Logo

The San Jose Downtown Association unveiled a new logo this morning developed by local branding firm Liquid Agency featuring a three-color modernist geometric design incorporating the letters “S” and “J” and suggesting a one-eyed smiley. The minimalist purple, magenta and orange motif replaces the one developed...
San José Spotlight

Food delivery fees remain uncapped in San Jose

A San Jose measure to limit fees DoorDash and other delivery companies charge businesses expired six months ago—and it’s not coming back, officials say. San Jose capped delivery fees at 15% in December 2020 to help alleviate costs for local businesses, but it expired in June. The city has no immediate plans to reinstate a... The post Food delivery fees remain uncapped in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Residents Brace for Brunt of Wet Storm

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — South Bay residents were ready for the rain on Sunday as they visited downtown San Jose for holiday festivities including the ice rink and Christmas in the Park but they got a little more time to stay dry as the atmospheric river storm picked up later in the day. “Not worried, we were excited,” one woman said. “We don’t get much rain.” Performances in the afternoon at Christmas in the Park brought many proud parents and family members to Plaza de Cesar Chavez. Others were glad they could get some time on the ice. Park staff did have...
San José Spotlight

Proposed congressional boundaries could split San Jose

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is urging a state commission not to adopt political boundaries that would potentially weaken the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest city. Liccardo is asking the California Citizens Redistricting Commission to not approve a map that will split San Jose across four congressional districts. Most of the city is now located in... The post Proposed congressional boundaries could split San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley

Could the pandemic golf boom save San Jose’s public courses from closure?

After years of steady decline, San Jose’s public golf courses are once again brimming with players from all over the Bay Area eager to score a coveted tee time. The boost in players hitting the greens comes amid a national surge in the popularity of golf during the pandemic as public health orders forced people to turn to the outdoors for entertainment.
KRON4

Homeless camp barriers criticized in San Jose

11-year-old East Texas girl killed in 'hunting accident' on Saturday evening. Health officials: No cases of omicron COVID-19 variant yet detected in California. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins KRON4 to talk about Carmel-by-the-Sea 'Just surprising,' neighbor says after Cary man accused of using bear spray on officers during Jan. 6...
Mercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of Dec. 10

ROSE GARDEN>>Contractors are paving the way for construction of family and senior housing projects on Race Street and Grand Avenue. Abatement work has started on the site slated for Bellarmino Place Family Housing and Alvarado Park Senior Housing projects at 237-253 Race Street and 216-260 Grand Avenue. Demolition of existing buildings on the site—which include the former Race Street Fish and Poultry and several unoccupied houses—is set to begin around Dec. 27 and last about four weeks. While there won’t be any street closures during demolition, residents should expect increased traffic in the area and watch for flaggers helping large trucks enter and exit the project site. Work hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
hoodline.com

The 16 best bakeries in San Jose & the South Bay

Bakeries are for joy. Between the smells, the delicate handmade treats, the colors, and the flavors, a good bakery is a magical place. There are some incredible bakeries in the South Bay for every occasion, and when it's time for some comfort food, this is where you should head. Most of these bakeries are small, family-owned businesses with a long history in the community that you will want to support. And whether you like pies, cupcakes, freshly baked bread, doughnuts, pan dulce, or empanadas, the South Bay has it all. Check out these sixteen locations and make a wish list for them all.
San José Spotlight

Uptick in holiday travel at San Jose airport

After a turbulent year, the Mineta San Jose International Airport is seeing a promising uptick in passengers traveling for the holidays. Approximately 300,000 passengers passed through the airport from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28. Daily traffic data is not yet available, but airport officials say overall travel volume was nearly three times higher than the same period in 2020.
lavozdeanza.com

San Jose’s Christmas in the Park returns

Park goers gathered around over the weekend to celebrate Christmas in the Park returning after being shut down last year. A tradition that goes back to the 1950s has come back with some new additions this year including a new 65 foot walk through tree and an inflatable beer and wine garden.
