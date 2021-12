Palisades have finished a transition they began before the pandemic by announcing that bassist and co-vocalist Brandon Elgar is now their sole lead singer. As of this month, Palisades vocalist Lou Miceli Jr. — he was in the group for a decade and sings on all of their albums so far — is officially no longer in the New Jersey-based post-hardcore band that last released Erase the Pain in 2018. The move's likely no surprise to Palisades fans: When a fall 2019 tour found Miceli sitting out dates, Elgar first took up the role of main singer. Now two years later, the song "My Consequences" has emerged as the band's first single without Miceli.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO