What comes into your mind when you hear the word “treasures?” All of us have types of people, things, experiences or memories that we would say are “treasures” to us. One category of my treasures are my friends who stay in touch with me over the years. Some friends have been my friend for decades, even though we don’t live in the same city, state or perhaps country. I also have years of memories that still make me smile or laugh or cause me to give thanks to God.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO