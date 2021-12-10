'China Will Soon Lead the US in Tech'

China is set to overtake the US in the battle for dominance over key 21st-century technologies. In some of these fields, the US may have already lost the race. That’s the conclusion of a new report titled “The Great Tech Rivalry: China vs the US” by four leading academics from Harvard Kennedy School, the public policy school of Harvard University. The authors looked at a number of core technologies that are set to define the 21st century — artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, quantum information science (QIS), semiconductors, biotechnology, and green energy — to see how the US is faring against China in these fields.
Comments / 0