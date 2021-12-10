ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'China Will Soon Lead the US in Tech'

 3 days ago

Explain to me how any "liberul" US education policy (other than MBA training) supports offshoring manufacturing, since manufacturing jobs require rudimentary education. the only reason that China has stepped...

The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

AUKUS aimed at China, US confirms

America's Asia security head has admitted that the AUKUS pact, which includes the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, was created to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking on Wednesday, Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, told an audience at the Lowy Institute,...
MILITARY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China

SPECIAL REPORT: U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China. This is part 4 of a 4-part special report on the Quad. With Beijing creating discord in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and Australia are tightening their alliance to take on the Chinese dragon. While Washington and Canberra...
INDIA
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Creating a Defense Tech Alliance to Stand Against China

The Quad: Creating a Defense Tech Alliance to Stand Against China. This is part 1 of a 4-part special report on the Quad. When it comes to the undeclared Technology War between the United States and China, there is a lot for Americans to be worried about. Beijing seems to...
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiitelegraph.com

China facilitates business travel with US

China is set to relax its travel rules for American business executives, Beijing's envoy to the US said, vowing to put ?more positive energy? into bilateral ties and ?fast track? flights in order to meet concerns from US firms. Speaking at a dinner hosted by the US-China Business Council on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

China and U.S. had a “very good year” for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals, the top U.S. diplomat in China said. David Meale, the American Embassy's No. 2 official, said that what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer and biggest producer and consumer of coal,...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING — (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret...
ECONOMY
rangerreview.com

Out-compete China with tech freedom

China has a plan. It wants to be the dominant technology country by 2035. If you look, it’s clear to see how they’re executing on that plan. They’re massively investing in hardware and software development to catch up to, and eventually overtake, the United States. If they’re successful, we’ll experience serious ramifications for our economy and national security.
TECHNOLOGY
wkzo.com

Tech regulation leads the agenda at UK G7 forum

LONDON (Reuters) – Governments, tech leaders and policymakers discussed working together to ensure the internet remains open and democratic, and to improve online safety by better regulation at a conference in London, a British minister said. The two-day Future Tech Forum, which marked the end of Britain’s G7 Digital and...
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

US leads China in 'digital currency space race,' crypto exec says

As the global digital currency race heats up, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire thinks the broader stablecoin adoption expected to come with regulatory clarity from Washington can give the United States a needed edge in minting the financial system of the future. Testifying along with five other crypto leaders at Wednesday’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

China Wants to Write the Tech Rules for 5G

Beijing is stacking international standards bodies with factions that care more about national loyalty than sound practice, experts say. You may not know the International Telecommunication Union or the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, but they and similar bodies set security standards for the internet of today and tomorrow. Experts say Beijing has been stacking the boards of such groups to benefit China and undermine the rest of the world’s data privacy and information security.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

A possible pause in China’s tech crackdowns

Good morning. In this week’s Protocol | China: Beijing refocuses on economic growth, livestreamers pretend to be laid off, and reporters unearth a huge deal between Apple and Beijing. Rethinking the clampdown. Beijing shared meeting notes from this week’s meeting of its 25-member Politburo, the South China Morning Post...
TECHNOLOGY
capitalspectator.com

Energy, Property, Financials, Tech Lead US Sector Returns In 2021

How’s your US equities strategy doing this year? If you’re outperforming the market overall, there’s a good chance the bullish momentum is linked to overweights in energy, real estate, financials or tech – or perhaps all of the above. A set of ETFs shows that these...
STOCKS
Harvard Health

Micronesia: The Next US-China Battleground

Military buildup, battles over economic investment, shouts of independence: these appear at first to be descriptors of Cold War era Vietnam or Yugoslavia, but today, this is the situation in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), except that the main players are the United States and China, rather than the United States and Russia. While the geopolitical balance of these great powers continues to shift, the trend of larger nations fighting their political and economic battles within smaller satellite states has remained steady.
MILITARY
slashdot.org

Intel To Spend $7 Billion on Big Malaysia Chipmaking Expansion

The chip packaging is already done in Malaysia so they aren't moving jobs out of the US for this. They still have the bulk of their fabs and engineers in the US and other western countries, but the CPU dies all get shipped overseas for the final assembly. From there most will go to China where they get assembled into a PC that's sold by companies like Dell or HP.
WORLD
IFLScience

China To Overtake US In Key 21st-Century Tech In 10 Years, Says Harvard Report

China is set to overtake the US in the battle for dominance over key 21st-century technologies. In some of these fields, the US may have already lost the race. That’s the conclusion of a new report titled “The Great Tech Rivalry: China vs the US” by four leading academics from Harvard Kennedy School, the public policy school of Harvard University. The authors looked at a number of core technologies that are set to define the 21st century — artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, quantum information science (QIS), semiconductors, biotechnology, and green energy — to see how the US is faring against China in these fields.
CHINA

