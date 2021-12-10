'China Will Soon Lead the US in Tech'

China and U.S. had a “very good year” for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals, the top U.S. diplomat in China said. David Meale, the American Embassy's No. 2 official, said that what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer and biggest producer and consumer of coal,...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO