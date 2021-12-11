Winners and losers from the college football coaching carousel

The 2021 coaching carousel has been one of the more wild ones in college football history.

We have seen a little bit of everything this offseason. Successful coaches at premier jobs bolted to other major programs, Miami publicly looked to hire Mario Cristobal while the position was still filled and TCU hired Sonny Dykes from rival SMU from right down the road.

This year’s coaching carousel has already almost doubled the number of coaching changes we saw in 2020. There have been 28 coaching changes made with more likely to come after the bowl season.

All these coaches on the move have made a big impact on the transfer portal and recruiting. More and more players have entered the transfer portal to explore their options for the upcoming seasons.

Much of the future of college football will be defined by the decisions made during this offseason. Take a look at some of the winners and losers of this years coaching cycle:

Winner: USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC made the biggest splash hire of the offseason as they pried away Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma.

Riley is known as one of the best offensive minds in football and had an impressive 55-10 record with the Sooners leading them to four conference championships.

Recruiting has already taken off for Riley at USC has he flipped a trio of five-star prospects from the state of Calif.

The hire of Lincoln Riley has really moved the needle for the sleeping giant USC.

Winner: Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With all the movement this offseason one of the biggest winners was a school that was not involved in the coaching hunt.

Baylor was able to keep Dave Aranda away from other schools after a magical season. In just his second year, Aranda helped Baylor secure its third Big 12 championship in program history.

Aranda seemed to be a candidate for the LSU job he was a very successful defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Baylor locked up Aranda before LSU could make much of a pitch and the Bears will have their head coach for years to come.

Loser: Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon has been building a consistent contender in the Pac-12 conference during Mario Cristobal’s tenure. That all came crashing down after getting dismantled by Utah in the conference championship game.

News broke shortly after that Miami was reaching out to Cristobal for their head coaching position. It did not take long for Cristobal to agree to a deal with the Hurricanes leaving Oregon in shambles.

The Ducks have since lost several commits including five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

It remains to be seen where Oregon goes from here but losing Cristobal this late into the game is killer.

Loser: Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Sweeney has built Clemson into a national powerhouse. The Tigers have won two national championships and made six College Football Playoff appearances.

A big reason for this success is the remarkable consistency within its coaching staff. Dabo will now be tasked with replacing coordinators on both sides of the ball for the first time as the Clemson coach.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is off to Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliot looks to be accepting the Virginia job.

Winner: TCU

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

TCU did not have to go very far to find a replacement for Gary Patterson. Sonny Dykes took the short drive from Dallas to Fort Worth to take the Horned Frogs head coaching gig.

Dykes will bring in an exciting style of play to TCU. Expect the same high-flying offense that made Dykes so successful in turning around the SMU program.

TCU looks to make some noise in the Big 12 conference sooner rather than later.

Winner: Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech seems to have hit a home run hire with former Baylor assistant and legendary high school coach Joey McGuire.

McGuire has hired a great staff highlighted by offensive coordinator Zach Kittley from Western Kentucky.

As the former coach of Texas high school powerhouse Cedar Hill, McGuire has connections all over the state of Texas, potentially a big boost for recruiting in Lubbock.

The excitement in west Texas is real.

Loser: Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State found themselves just inches away from a spot in the College Football Playoff behind a masterful coaching job by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

The Cowboys’ defense held Big 12 teams to just over 200 yards per game, leading the Pokes to an 11-2 record. One of the better defensive units the Big 12 has seen in a few seasons.

After a heartbreaking loss in the Big 12 title game, Jim Knowles was named as the new defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Knowles has been key for Oklahoma State’s defensive turnaround over the last couple of years.

