Chalking is no longer allowed on Alumni Plaza due to an agreement between KU and the KU Foundation. The KU Foundation owns Alumni Plaza and leases it back to the university, according to an email sent to students, faculty, and staff from the KU Office of University Relations Nov. 3. Due to the number of tribute and memorial bricks purchased by alumni, faculty, students and others, it was decided that chalking would no longer be allowed.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO