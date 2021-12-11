ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Pouring it on at the Scott Street bridge project

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jU0us_0dJzisc800
Construction workers used a concrete boom pump to reach into Laurel Run for their pour Friday on the Scott Street bridge project in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Construction workers used a concrete boom pump to reach into Laurel Run for their pour Friday on the Scott Street bridge project in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

The bridge abutments and paved stream bed sustained damage when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region on Sept. 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the bridge the next day. PennDOT, which maintains the bridge and Scott Street, awarded a $406,000 contract to Fabcor Inc. of Jessup to repair the sections eroded by the fast moving water from the storm. The contractor redirected the stream into large plastic pipes so forms could be built and rebar put in place to reinforce the concrete to be poured.

PennDOT expected the project to last at least until year’s end. Scott Street remains closed between Mill and Oliver streets. It is open to local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Fire burns through garage of West Pittston home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. No injuries were reported after a fire burned through the garage of a Ledgeview Drive home in West Pittston Tuesday night. The two homeowners were able to vacate the home safely, according to West Pittston fire chief John Hood. The blaze...
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Rep. Cartwright announces $2.5M for WB/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Wednesday announced that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) will receive an additional $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the allocation comes from a $25 billion investment over the next five years authorized...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy