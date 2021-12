The holidays were in full effect at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night for iHeartMedia’s annual Jingle Ball concert, which returned in person this year after the 2020 show went virtual due to the pandemic. Korean pop sensation BTS kicked off the night with a performance that consisted of two of their most popular songs: “Butter” and the holiday version of “Dynamite,” the latter of which shot the boy band to global fame. During their performance, the band surprised Jin, one of the seven members of BTS, with a cake and had the whole audience sing him “Happy Birthday.”...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO