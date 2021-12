As Tame Impala’s fourth album tends towards its second anniversary, Kevin Parker has unveiled a new single in the lead-up to the deluxe box set reissue of The Slow Rush. Originally released on February 14th, 2020, The Slow Rush became an important piece of music throughout the last two years, with its arrival coinciding with the last piece of normalcy we experienced before a global pandemic took hold. As such, the record – as brilliant as it is – soon became a comfort for many, with Parker’s luscious production and musical versatility assuring us of his status as a world-class artist.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO