Friday Injury Report: Cardinals Welcome Back Players from Rest Day

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals are getting healthy again.

Friday's practice for the Cardinals saw the emergence of two players from the injury report, as right tackle Kelvin Beachum and center Rodney Hudson were full participants following a rest day on Thursday.

No other major changes were made for Arizona's injury report on Friday, as defensive tackle Zach Kerr still was a non-participant due to a ribs injury.

Tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (foot), left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and running back Jonathan Ward (illness) were again limited for a second consecutive day. Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID list Thursday and the team received a roster exemption for him. That exemption was lifted Friday, so Ward now officially counts against the 53-man roster.

Alex Weiner of AllCardinals reported that even defensive end J.J. Watt was spotted on the side of the field working out during the open portion of practice.

Full injury report can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwTDF_0dJzf1xv00

As for the Rams, a few notable changes were seen from Thursday to Friday. Outside linebacker Von Miller was not at practice on Friday due to personal reasons, which may be linked to the passing of former teammate and friend Demaryius Thomas.

Guard David Edwards (foot) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (toe) were upgraded to full participation on Friday, while running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) stayed limited for a second straight day.

Center Brian Allen (knee), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and cornerback Robert Rochell (chest) were all non-participants again.

Both teams will finish their week of practice on Saturday, which should ultimately give us a good idea of who will be ready to go for Monday Night Football. We'll know the inactives for the game 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

