Business

Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday. "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an...

Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A Message For Elon Musk

By 2030, President Biden wants half of all car sales in the US to be zero-emissions vehicles including battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Electrified sales in the US have increased dramatically over the last ten years, but a lot of work still needs to be done to accelerate EV adoption and convince hesitant buyers to make the transition. Speaking during the Automotive Press Association event, General Motors CEO Mary Barra thinks government incentives are necessary to help America transition to EVs.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

'My Career is Mars and Cars.' TIME's 2021 Person of the Year Elon Musk in Conversation With Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal

For Elon Musk, Monday evening was a family affair. Waving to his mother Maye Musk in the audience, and balancing his toddler X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “X”) on his knee, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down for a Q&A with TIME Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. Musk had just been named TIME 2021 Person of the Year , and gathered with TIME editors and members of the TIME100 community in New York City to discuss his selection.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk brings son X AE A-Xii to Time Person of the Year event

Elon Musk brought his one-year-old son X AE A-Xii to a Q&A after being announced as Time’s Person of the Year.Musk joined Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal for a conversation on Monday night in New York City.He walked in carrying the toddler, and kept his son on his lap during the interview.Musk and musician Grimes, who began dating in 2018, welcomed their son in May last year.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in September that he and Grimes are “semi-separated” – a descriptor he used again in his Person of the Year interview with Time.“Grimes and I are,...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Bob Lutz Says BMW And Mercedes Are Afraid Of Tesla's Elon Musk

Seasoned automotive exec Bob Lutz has had plenty to say about Tesla and Elon Musk over the years, and a majority of it has been quite negative. He has assumed Tesla was on the brink of failure for some time, though he has also complimented the company periodically. Now, it has come to light that Lutz told Financial Times that BMW and Mercedes are afraid of Musk.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

