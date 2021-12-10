ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

German delivery startup Flink raises $750 mln in financing round

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Flink has raised $750 million in an additional funding round, it said on Friday, giving the German company the funds to further expand and cash...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

BlackRock adds diversity target for U.S. boardrooms

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) on Tuesday said it wants U.S. companies to aim for a board that is 30% diverse and, for the first time, contains at least one member from an under-represented group. In new guidelines explaining its priorities for 2022 at portfolio...
BUSINESS
Austin Business Journal

Austin startup FileCloud raises $30M

Austin-based content collaboration software startup FileCloud announced Dec. 14 it has closed a $30M series A round. The new funding was led by Silicon Valley-based investment firm Savant Growth. Also in on the equity funding was London-based Kennet Partners. The company also added a $10 million growth capital agreement with Avidbank.
AUSTIN, TX
kitco.com

BHP completes first blockchain copper concentrate trade with Minmetals

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) has completed a $30 million blockchain trade in copper concentrate with China Minmetals Corp, online platform MineHub (MHUB.V) said on Tuesday. The pilot transaction was the first cross-border shipment for copper concentrates using blockchain, MineHub said in a statement. "We’re planning...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Food Delivery#Mln#Food Drink#Reuters
thepaypers.com

Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

UK-based crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has raised USD 52.7 million in a Series A funding round. The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms. This Series A raise arrives six months...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Brazilian consumer credit startup Open Co raises $115M in SoftBank-led round

To give you an idea of just how bad it is, reports indicated that in 2019, credit card interest rates neared a staggering 300% in Brazil. This is one of the reasons you’re seeing so many fintechs emerge in Latin America. Interest rates this high make it very difficult for the economically challenged to ever not be economically challenged. In another example of how startups in the region are working to boost inclusion as much as innovation, Open Co, a São Paulo-based consumer credit company, announced today that it has raised $115 million in a round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Instant Factoring attracts new external financing of EUR 6.3 mln

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech that provides microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of 6.3 million euros. This funding raises the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity from Serbia, recently opened. The purpose of the financing is to ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year.
SMALL BUSINESS
kitco.com

Poundland owner Pepco targets Germany as earnings soar

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pepco Group , owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, said on Tuesday it would enter the German market in 2022 as it reported a 46% jump in annual core profit, after it opened new stores. Pepco, which listed on the Warsaw...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
Reuters

EV ride-hail leasing company Hive raises $30 mln in funding round

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle leasing startup Hive Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it closed a $30 million funding round to expand its fleet for ride-hail drivers who can otherwise not afford the vehicles' higher upfront costs. Backed by environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors, the company leases EVs...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy