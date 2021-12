"You are the temple of the living God, and His Spirit dwells in you." 1 Corinthians 3:16. When December comes around, two celebrations come to mind. One is Christmas, but the other is Hanukkah. I am not Jewish, but I do follow the Hebraic calendar. Jesus celebrated this feast as mentioned in the book of John, chapter ten. Contrary to what you may think, it is not the “Jewish Christmas.” It is the remembrance of a violent revolt that preserved the integrity of the Jewish people in their worship and honor of God. A small band of loyal followers of Jehovah liberated their people from the dictates of a cruel king who despised the living God. They overcame the odds and restored righteous rule. They cleansed and rededicated the temple to God with the light of one day’s worth of consecrated oil. It miraculously burned for eight days until another oil supply came. Truly the Lord saved his people during this time, and through a remnant of faithful followers, he performed miracles.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO