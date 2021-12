Rifthounds definitely look like they are not from this world, and indeed it is the case, though something more menacing is the whole reason why they now dwell around Inazuma. The Golden Wolflord is the leader of the pack, and has traveled from distant worlds to Teyvat. Its claws can create a portal that connects two vast dimensions, and it has gathered its pack and dwelled here, to claim this place as their very own.

