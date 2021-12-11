ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas 2021 Gas Prices: What You'll Pay At E. Greenwich Pumps

By Jimmy Bentley - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile lower than a month ago, gas...

ourcommunitynow.com

cbslocal.com

Dramatic Price Drop At Pump Draws Drivers To Galt Gas Station

GALT (CBS13) – There’s nothing that says you’re wallet is getting low like the sounds of filling up your gas tank. But drivers in Galt are getting an early Christmas present. “This is a Christmas bonus to all of my local friends who supported us,” said Kishore Avula. Avula, the...
GALT, CA
foxlexington.com

Dec. 3: Christmas tree toppers, Gas prices, and Folgers Coffee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Here are five things to know before you go to bed Dec. 3, 2021. Drivers could be noticing an early Christmas present at the gas pump an expert at fuel tracking app gas-buddy expects fuel prices to continue to decrease and hit just below $3 by Christmas.
LEXINGTON, KY
wsvaonline.com

Local gas prices drop

Another couple cents have come off the price of gas here in Virginia. GasBuddy reports that over the last week, Virginia’s average price for a gallon of regular has fallen about 3-cents to $3.22/g. That means we’re now eight cents below last month and a $1.14/g higher than this time last year.
MIX 108

Kwik Trip Converting All Gas Pumps To Pre-Pay Or Pay At The Pump Soon

Kwik Trip has announced that it will be converting all of their gas pumps to prepay or pay at the pump. The change will take effect on January 3, 2022. Customers will have to pay at the pump with their credit or debit card to fuel up. Or, they will have to go inside the store and prepay using cash, check, credit, or gift card.
TRAFFIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Gas prices are set to fall, thanks to the omicron variant. Here’s how much and how fast

There’s a silver lining to the bummer news that dropped, along with the stock market, about the new omicron variant on Black Friday:. Oil prices, which fell along with stock prices, failed to recover on Monday and could remain low enough to bring consumers relief at gas pumps, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update on Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
I-Rock 93.5

Kwik Star/Kwik Trip is Changing the Way You Pay for Gas

Kwik Star/Kwik Trip announced they're changing the way we pay to fill up at the pump. The company made the announcement Tuesday. According to KWWL, a spokesperson for the company says effective January 3, 2022, all Kwik Star/Kwik Trips' fuel pumps will be pre-paid or pay-at-the-pump only. You won't be able to fill up your tank first and go into the store to pay inside.
ECONOMY
WDIO-TV

Kwik Trip to require pre-pay or pay-at-the-pump

Kwik Trip will require customers to use pay-at-the-pump or pre-pay for most fuel starting Jan. 3. The company says the change is being made due to the high level of drive-offs. The change will free employees from having to watch for people who drive away without paying. "We are moving...
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

Nation witnesses gas prices decline temporarily

The nation has witnessed a recent decline in gas prices, but for how long? We spoke with an expert to hear what could affect the prices in the coming weeks. Gas prices have declined recently, but we could see a change right before Christmas. Gas prices have lowered about four cents over the last few […]
TRAFFIC
lakesarearadio.net

Gas Prices Expected to Drop in January

(KNSI/KDLM) – The price of gas could drop to about three dollars a gallon nationally in January. Gas is already below three dollars in most of Central Minnesota. As for next year’s forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average gas price is expected to be $2.88 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Promotion To Pay For Gas With E-ZPass Saves Drivers 30 Cents A Gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. EZ Pass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. CLICK HERE for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Dip In New Jersey, Drop Across Nation At Large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and dropped further around the country as a whole amid a decline in oil prices, analysts say. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say crude oil prices, after declining to nearly $65 per barrel amid fears of an economic slowdown due to the new COVID variant, rebounded above $70 per barrel last week, likely steadying the recent drop in gas prices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The X

Gas Pumps Are Stealing Christmas: NoCo’s Most Expensive Fill Ups

Gas prices are and have been skyrocketing for the last several months and I feel like there is no relief in sight. I mean, typically after the holidays they dip a bit, but since the prices have gone so high, it makes you wonder if the yearly dip is even going to be that much of a relief unless it's a massive one.
