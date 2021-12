December 6, 2021 – The New Mexico Finance Authority announces December 7, 2021 is the final day to submit an application for the $200 million Business Recovery Grant Program. The application submission process closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. Created by the State of New Mexico, the Business Recovery Grant Program helps small business owners and nonprofit organizations throughout the state in need of financial assistance following the pandemic. The grants are to be used for rent, lease or mortgage payments, providing financial flexibility for companies to rebuild their workforce.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO