Alaska’s congressional delegation wants to discuss salmon with state and Tribal organizations, so they’re hosting a roundtable discussion on Dec. 8 and 9. Each session begins at 12:30 p.m. Alaska time and will last two hours both days. The delegates include U.S. Sens Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young. The delegation has not given a public list of topics. It has only said that it wants to gather communities impacted by salmon declines with state and federal representatives in one room. It said that the intention is for the entities to “work together to forge the best path forward for this critical resource.”

6 DAYS AGO