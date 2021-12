By Howard Shafer — We did not go to Utah during COVID-19 in order to bicycle, although once there, it would have been foolish of us not to. No, we went because dental implants are much more expensive in our California paradise than in Utah, and the difference easily paid for the trip with some left over. We weighed the cost savings versus the menace of travel in the days of the corona virus and went. We arrived in Utah during the week of Adventure Cycling’s Bike Your Park Day, so of course we were going to bicycle. The only question was to which park would we bike?

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO