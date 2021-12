The US dollar was relatively unchanged against other currencies as investors reflected on the latest US inflation numbers and the flattening yield curve. Data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday showed that the country’s inflation rose from 6.2% in November to 6.8% in November. This was the highest level it has been in a few decades. Excluding food and energy prices, inflation rose by almost 5%. The focus for the US dollar will be the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the yield curve flattens.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO