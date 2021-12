We do not know where these rumors come from, or how they get started, or why people get so invested in them. But The Batman has been subject to a classical Internet Fan Rumor™ lately. It claims that Barry Keoghan, who is supposedly playing a Gotham City cop named Stanley Merkel, is actually (or eventually transforms into) the Joker. Why? Again, who knows. Maybe because Keoghan sort of looks like a guy who might play the Joker. Either way, that’s the rumor.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO