The Savage Horsemen wrestling team is progressing through the season and Coach Shane Angle is happy with where his team is headed. The Plains-Hot Springs team held duals at home last Thursday, welcoming Eureka, Arlee and Bigfork to Plains High School. Coach Angle said the duals went well, with the Savage Horsemen beating Eureka and Arlee and losing by just two points to Bigfork. "Bigfork slammed us last year, so we are improving," he said. "It was a pretty good night and we had some really good exhibition matches as well."

