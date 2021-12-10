ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AJ Sings The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 4 days ago

AJ came through with another great performance this week at the...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Treesi Sings Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson is a very hard song to sing, and Treesi came all the way from Memphis to sing it for us!! How do you think she did??. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Karaoke#Ai#The Temptations#Beg#Stardome
miltonfl.org

Let's Sing Karaoke

Come and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You don't have to sing, but you can certainly enjoy the entertaining moments of our cast of performers. So come with a song in your heart and the yearnings for a great time.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

DP Sings Blackstreet’s “Before I Let You Go” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

DP aka Damarcus Palmer was back at the StarDome this week, and Ms. Jannie Ashley loved seeing him perform “Before I Let You Go” by Blackstreet!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Covers Prince’s “Adore” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain performing “Adore” by Prince with a live band at the Stardome!! See my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
okcheartandsoul.com

Kim Sings Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

It’s not easy to sing Aretha Franklin, but Kim did a good job singing “Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business” at the Stardome last night!! And shout out to Special K for filling in for me!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

DP Covers Tank’s “Maybe I Deserve” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined the concert at the Stardome earlier this week, and here’s his performance of “Maybe I Deserve” by Tank. What you think?? Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Sings “Ride That Pony” With A Live Band | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain was one of the performers featured at the Stardome last week, and here she is singing her very own song called “Ride That Pony.” Wanna watch the next show live and online?? Get your ticket from Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
okcheartandsoul.com

Dominique Covers Johnnie Taylor’s “Last Two Dollars” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

The crowd at the Stardome got hype when Dominique sang “Last Two Dollars” by Johnnie Taylor!! Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Ms. Jannie Goes Crazy For Robert Wells Singing Barry White! | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Ms. Jannie almost fell out when Robert Wells sang “Practice What You Preach” by Barry White to her!! Go to RickeySmiley.com to get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped, and see my upcoming events!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Chris Will Only Takes Pictures If He Gets Paid | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Don’t ask Chris to take a picture unless you’re willing to pay!! 💲 Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Tamara McClain Sings “I Want A Main Man” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain performed her song “I Want A Main Man” at the Stardome earlier this month!! Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Things Got Crazy When DP Sang E.U.’s “Da Butt” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Look at what happened at the StarDome when DP aka Damarcus Palmer did “Da Butt” by E.U..!! DP is the headliner for next week’s Comedy & Karaoke Night, so get your tickets to watch live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy