AJ Sings The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tony sang "On The Wings Of Love" by Jeffrey Osborne at the Stardome last week, and J. Anthony Brown went all the way in!! 😂😂😂.
Congratulations to Desmond G!! He was the winner last night at the StarDome, and here he is singing "All Of Me" by John Legend….
Panga always does a great job singing at the Stardome, and here she is sing "Get Here" by Oleta Adams… One of my favorites!!.
"And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson is a very hard song to sing, and Treesi came all the way from Memphis to sing it for us!! How do you think she did??.
Come and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You don't have to sing, but you can certainly enjoy the entertaining moments of our cast of performers. So come with a song in your heart and the yearnings for a great time.
DP aka Damarcus Palmer was back at the StarDome this week, and Ms. Jannie Ashley loved seeing him perform "Before I Let You Go" by Blackstreet!!.
Watch DP aka Damarcus Palmer perform his remake of "Tyrone" by Erykah Badu live at the Stardome!! His version is called "Simone"….
Tamara McClain performing "Adore" by Prince with a live band at the Stardome!!
It's not easy to sing Aretha Franklin, but Kim did a good job singing "Dr. Feelgood Love Is Serious Business" at the Stardome last night!! And shout out to Special K for filling in for me!!!!.
DP aka Damarcus Palmer headlined the concert at the Stardome earlier this week, and here's his performance of "Maybe I Deserve" by Tank. What you think??
Tamara McClain was one of the performers featured at the Stardome last week, and here she is singing her very own song called "Ride That Pony."
Ralston Albert (@SatchmoCloud9 on Instagram, Ralston Fortississimo on Facebook and $psi9KK on Cash App) absolutely shut it down last week at the Stardome when he played Anita Baker!! I gave him $500, bought him a brand new trumpet 🎺, and other people blessed him on Cash App.
The crowd at the Stardome got hype when Dominique sang "Last Two Dollars" by Johnnie Taylor!!
Ms. Jannie almost fell out when Robert Wells sang "Practice What You Preach" by Barry White to her!!
Don't ask Chris to take a picture unless you're willing to pay!! 💲
Tamara McClain performed her song "I Want A Main Man" at the Stardome earlier this month!!
Look at what happened at the StarDome when DP aka Damarcus Palmer did "Da Butt" by E.U..!! DP is the headliner for next week's Comedy & Karaoke Night
