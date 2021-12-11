ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Cal Transfer Chigozie Anusiem Commits to Hawaii

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

Defensive back Chigozie Anusiem, who played at Cal this past season before entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, announced via social media on Friday that he has committed to Hawaii.

Anusiem joins a Hawaii team that is coached by former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham, who recently finished his second season with the Rainbow Warriors, who went 6-7 in 2021 and 5-4 in 2020.

Anusiem will arrive at Hawaii as a graduate transfer with two years of college eligibility remaining.

Hawaii certainly needs help in it pass defense since it finished the 2021 season ranked 127th of 130 FBS teams in pass yards allowed per game, giving up 289.7 yards per contest

Anusiem began the 2021 season as a starter for Cal, but he was replaced in the starting lineup at midseason by freshman Lu-Magio Hearns III.

In his Twtter annoucement, Anusiem said the following:

Thank you to every coach who reached out and gave me an opportunity to continue playing football. With that being said after long prayer and talks with my family, I am excited to say that I will be furthering my college career at the University of Hawaii #GoBows

.

CalSportsReport

Cal Back Where It Began the Year in our SI Pac-12 Power Rankings: No. 7

1. Utah; 2. Oregon State; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon; 6. Arizona State; 7. Colorado; 8. Cal; 9. USC; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona. Comment: Decided to shake up my rankings a bit after another wild weekend in the Pac-12. Utah is playing the best football out of anybody, while Oregon/Oregon State/Washington all have a chance to capture the Pac-12 North next weekend. Since there's essentially no College Football Playoff berth up for grabs now with Oregon's loss, the race for the Rose Bowl has officially begun.
COLLEGE SPORTS
