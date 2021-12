QUESTION: I visited my mother over Thanksgiving, and I noticed memory changes that worried me. How do I know if she has real memory problems and may need more help?. ANSWER: It is not uncommon to notice changes over the holidays. Often, it has been a while since seeing a loved one in person, and thus, the changes you notice are more pronounced. Many families may be in the same situation right now, wondering if what they noticed is something that needs to addressed and worrying about to how to have these discussions with family.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO