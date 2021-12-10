ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley v West Ham: Team news

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley pair Maxwel Cornet and Ben Mee have a slim chance of overcoming respective thigh and shoulder injuries in...

newschain

David Moyes believes West Ham paid the penalty in goalless draw at Burnley

David Moyes questioned why West Ham were not awarded a penalty after their Champions League ambitions suffered a setback in a goalless draw away to struggling Burnley. Having beaten the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks to justify their place in the top four, the Hammers found Burnley more stubborn opposition as Nick Pope thwarted the handful of clear openings they were able to carve out at Turf Moor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

London (AFP) – Leicester left Newcastle still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 thrashing of the Magpies on Sunday, while West Ham’s Champions League ambitions were dented by a 0-0 draw at Burnley. Despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that left Brendan Rodgers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Moyes sends stern warning to West Ham squad after Burnley draw

West Ham United boss David Moyes has issued a warning for his players after a 0-0 draw with Burnley. The Hammers were unable to get a breakthrough against Sean Dyche's stubborn relegation battlers. Moyes admitted that West Ham did not have the necessary quality in front of goal, as Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0-0 West Ham: Sean Dyche says Clarets performance 'way off the mark'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side were "way off the mark", particularly in the first half, during their 0-0 draw with West Ham in a scrappy affair at Turf Moor. Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 12 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal v West Ham United

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be considered for selection after being stripped of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach. Bernd Leno and Sead Kolisinac remain unavailable. West Ham United full-back Aaron Creswell is back in contention after missing four games with a lower back injury. Manager David Moyes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over 'disciplinary breach'

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
BBC

Team news: Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves welcome back midfielder Ruben Neves, who was suspended for Wednesday's goalless draw with Burnley. Daniel Podence and Marcal are expected to miss out as they both continue to isolate following positive Covid tests. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are both back in...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
BBC

Liverpool face Inter Milan in Champions League last-16 redraw

Liverpool will face Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Reds originally drew Red Bull Salzburg but the draw was declared void and redone. They will now travel to the San Siro for the first leg in February. The return fixture place will take place in...
UEFA
90min.com

Arsenal vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal host West Ham United on Wednesday evening in a meeting between two sides vying for the Premier League's fourth place. The top three in England (if not the continent) have begun to pull away from the rest of the division as the season's halfway point approaches, leaving just one last qualification berth for the ever-lucrative Champions League. Arsenal and West Ham are separated by just two points in this race but have the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham - if not others - targeting the same spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Burnley 0-0 West Ham: Points are shared in dull Sunday clash

Burnley and West Ham United shared the stage in a relatively dreary stalemate at Turf Moor. The high-flying Hammers seemed to be a little lethargic in their endeavours while the hosts looked a little lost without the presence of star-man Maxwel Cornet on the field. Story of the match. Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE

