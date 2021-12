With the start the Augustana College men's basketball team got off to Saturday night, it looked as if might be an easy, as well as a much-needed, victory. It ended up being anything but easy, but the Vikings showed some grit and resolve in holding off the Carthage Firebirds 92-82 Saturday evening in CCIW action at the Carver Center.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO