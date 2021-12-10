ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Amid COVID-19 surge, Hazleton ZIP code again posts most new cases

By Mark Guydish
Amid a COVID-19 surge that is posting hundreds of new cases a day county-wide, the Hazleton ZIP code of 18201 — the original hot spot when the pandemic hit Luzerne County in the spring of 2020 — returned as the hot spot this week. The state reported 183 new cases from last Friday through this Friday, easily outdistancing any of the other 40 codes all or partly in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader.

Second-place this week belonged to the Bloomsburg code of 17815, overwhelmingly in Columbia County with only a small bit jutting into rural southern Luzerne County, with 150 new cases. The Wilkes-Barre Area code of 18702 — entirely within the county and routinely at or near the top of the list in new cases, reported 139 cases.

Two other codes had more than 100 cases: Berwick’s 18603 reported 109 cases, while Kingston’s 18704 had 101. Only 1 other code reported more than 65 cases, Wilkes-Barre’s 18705, with 83.

Five codes reported new cases in the low 60s: The Dallas code of 18612, the Nanticoke code of 18634, the Mountain Top code of 18707, the Pittston code of 18640 and the Wilkes-Barre code of 18706. Of the remaining codes, all were below 50 cases and 11 were below 10, with the Rock Glen code of 18246 the only one reporting no new cases.

Pennsylvania asks FEMA for help with COVID surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania asked the federal government on Wednesday to send health care workers to bolster hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under stress from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge. The Wolf administration requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency send strike teams...
Fire burns through garage of West Pittston home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. No injuries were reported after a fire burned through the garage of a Ledgeview Drive home in West Pittston Tuesday night. The two homeowners were able to vacate the home safely, according to West Pittston fire chief John Hood. The blaze...
Valley Santa benefit set for Thursday at Rodano’s

WILKES-BARRE — Rodano’s will be hosting its 9th Annual Benefit for Valley Santa, on Thursday, Dec. 16. Valley Santa strives to provide Luzerne County children with gifts — even just one — to open on Christmas morning. According to their website, Valley Santa has been active since 1984 and has helped provide gifts to more than 4,000 children yearly. One-hundred percent of all donations are used to purchase gifts for less-fortunate families in Luzerne County.
Rep. Cartwright announces $2.5M for WB/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Wednesday announced that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) will receive an additional $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the allocation comes from a $25 billion investment over the next five years authorized...
State committee to hold redistricting hearing today in Harrisburg

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The House State Government Committee will hold a hearing today to vote on a preliminary plan for congressional redistricting. The preliminary plan is a citizen map, which was submitted through the committee’s online mapping tool by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt....
