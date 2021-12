Software needs to be written, built, and deployed with security in mind. This is true for both the application being created and the activities involved in its creation. In an ideal world, developers would be security engineers also and would build appropriate risk-mitigation features into their software applications, as well as follow appropriate procedures and apply policies to mitigate potential risk. The reality for many organizations, however, is that the urgency for software updates or new software often outweighs the ability to apply appropriate security at every step throughout the development and operation of a software product’s lifecycle.

