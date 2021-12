My first article about Python one-liners become popular. I don’t know what I would do without map() function and comprehensions. And I want to write the second one. Python is one of the most powerful and simple programming languages ever. I like using Python because it really makes complex problems simple. I gather 25 of my favorite one-liners that I think you’ll find useful and interesting. During the article, I try to make you learn new stuff and keep the article informative. You might be aware of some of them but it is good to remember them. Because you don’t know the exact time when a problem with a one-line solution appears. :)

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO