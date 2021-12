GRPC is here to stay, and these are the reasons why. The directional arrow of progress, which is a term borrowed from Josh Wolfe, of inter-service communication points from REST/HTTP 1.x to gRPC — and I hope to show you why in this series. Much of the following evaluation is a summary of gRPC Up & Running written by Kasun Indrasiri and Danesh Kuruppu. You will see that many of the disadvantages of REST are overcome with gRPC and that some of the advantages of REST are available with small extensions of gRPC.

