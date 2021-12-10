Pets vs Cattle in-depth

For a brief introduction to gRPC, please checkout Part 1 before continuing, although this is not required to continue. gRPC is here to stay, and these are the reasons why. gRPC is based on the idea of defining a service and the methods a client can use to operate the service. A gRPC service definition uses protocol buffers as its Interface Definition Language to describe the service. In this series, we will create a useful service to securely store usernames and passwords. Before we can attempt to get started with the logic to do so, we must create our service definition. This is called interface first programming, and is required by gRPC.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO