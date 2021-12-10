ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pets vs Cattle in-depth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who worked in the digital line like me we are no stranger to the pets vs cattle analogy. I experienced the learning curve and the differences in managing the servers in depth and I want to write this down so as to shorten the learning curve of server admins...

Azure Tips: Useful Tools for Checking the Products Provided by Region, Configuring and Estimating the Cost of Azure Products, Checking the Status of Azure and More!

As a programmer using Azure cloud, I found that these 5 pages can help me get information about Azure to make better decisions. This article introduces these 5 pages, I hope they can also help you use Azure more efficiently. #1 Products available by region. Not all Azure resources are...
SOFTWARE
Declaring a gRPC Service Definition

For a brief introduction to gRPC, please checkout Part 1 before continuing, although this is not required to continue. gRPC is here to stay, and these are the reasons why. gRPC is based on the idea of defining a service and the methods a client can use to operate the service. A gRPC service definition uses protocol buffers as its Interface Definition Language to describe the service. In this series, we will create a useful service to securely store usernames and passwords. Before we can attempt to get started with the logic to do so, we must create our service definition. This is called interface first programming, and is required by gRPC.
COMPUTERS
The Most Important Services Everyone Should Deploy In A Docker Swarm

In my last article, I showed how a Docker Swarm is set up in ~15 minutes. Remember: Whenever you read “Docker Swarm” we are talking about “Docker Swarm mode”. Within this article, I will show and explain four services everyone should use in their Docker Swarm: traefik, Portainer, Docker-Registry, FTP.
SOFTWARE
Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
INTERNET
Lifestyle
Animals
Cats
Pets
STAFFORD: Handling cattle safely is an art

A local farmer recently suffered severe injuries inflicted by cattle he was trying to load. These were his own animals raised from birth and slated for transport to their new owner. We begin with this attention-getter to lead readers through what built up to this event and to discuss alternatives...
STAFFORD, VA
CodeIgniter 4 anchor() URL Helper function

Here as of late, I’m leaning on every piece of built-in functionally of the CodeIgniter 4 framework I can. One I’ve been using a great deal is the anchor() URL helper function. Continue reading to learn more about this function…. Self-Promotion:. If you enjoy the content written here,...
COMPUTERS
Dreadbox Nymphes In-Depth Review

In his latest loopop video, synthesist Ziv Eliraz takes an in-depth look at the new Dreadbox Nymphes, a compact 6-voice analog synthesizer, inspired by the chthonic demi-goddesses. “While it seems to be a relatively simple 6-voice polyphonic synth,” notes Eliraz, “under the hood are a few very interesting and innovative...
TECHNOLOGY
How You Can Get A Web3 Developer Job

The population of California exploded in the 1800s. Why? It was a lucrative frontier. It turned out there were lots of gold deposits. This inspired people around the world to drop their lives and move to the golden state. Lots of people made lots of money. Today we have a...
INTERNET
How to Implement OpenTelemetry and Propagate Trace Among Microservices

How to do basic OpenTelemetry with GoLang and Microservices. Cloud-native became the defacto standard for designing and developing applications. According to CNCF, cloud-native is defined as “scalable applications” running in “modern dynamic environments” that uses technologies such as containers, microservices, and declarative APIs. When following the...
SOFTWARE
Simple Techniques to Drastically Improve Code Readability

How to mitigate the problem of context switching when reading source code?. I bet I won’t surprise you by saying that developers spend most of their time reading source code, not writing it. Software developers often have to read the code for a variety of purposes, some of which are:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Python Shorthand Techniques That Will Save Your Time

In this article, I’ll share some python shorthand methods and techniques that can be used to solve day-to-day problems in Python. Let’s get started!. Python provides an easy and intuitive way to swap two variables in one line without using an extra variable. In python, we can easily...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Biosecurity just as beneficial in cattle operations

Oftentimes when people hear the word “biosecurity,” their thoughts are often associated with turkey and hog farms. However, having a biosecurity protocol for cattle operations can be just as beneficial, said Dr. Joe Armstrong, veterinarian with the University of Minnesota Extension. While biosecurity protocols in cattle operations are usually less...
AGRICULTURE
6 tradeoffs between monolithic and microservices architecture you need to keep in mind

Welcome back to our series about apps architecture. In the previous article, we introduced both monolithic and microservice architectures, how functional needs and available resources shape the structure of an application. However, each architecture includes a set of trade-offs that must be carefully considered before settling on the application’s ultimate structure.
COMPUTERS
Useful Free Online Tools For Developers

As a Software Developer, you have some tasks which you regularly need to take care of. Tasks like quickly compiling, running, and testing a line of code, formatting code, converting some code or exporting it as an image, editing or converting an image,… and some other similar tasks. Therefore,...
COMPUTERS
Modern data storage on Android: Meet Jetpack DataStore — Part 2/2

In this story I will share how to use the proto DataStore, if you don’t know what is Jetpack DataStore or want to learn how to use the Preferences DataStore, check out my previous story about it. What are Proto DataStores?. Proto DataStores are a storage solution within Jetpack...
CELL PHONES

