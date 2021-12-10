Costly outlook for swine feed costs in 2022

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying. It was up and down day for beans, with some pressure from the lower move in soybean oil and support from bean meal. The big feature for soybean products was spread adjustments tied to demand expectations. In the monthly supply and demand update, the USDA left U.S. ending stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels while CONAB raised its production outlook for Brazil to a record 142.79 million tons. CONAB does note that conditions in central Brazil are better than southern Brazil thanks to timely rainfall. That dryness is indicative of a La Nina pattern and is also impacting Argentina. The USDA left its guess for Brazil unchanged at 144 million tons, with the outlook for Argentina also steady on the month at 49.5 million. Imports by China and exports for Brazil were also unchanged. Ahead of the open, unknown destinations bought 280,000 tons of U.S. beans, half for 2021/22 and half for 2022/23, pushing the total over the last six business days to 1,079,100 tons, all to either China or unknown destinations. Last week’s sales jumped 54% from the previous week, with China and Egypt leading the way.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO