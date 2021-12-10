ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Costly outlook for swine feed costs in 2022

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA swine lending specialist wonders how high feed costs might go. Kent Bang with Compeer Financial says 2022 market dynamics make risk management difficult for pork producers. “Because...

Supply chain and sustainability among Minnesota Farm Bureau priorities

Supply chain and sustainability among Minnesota Farm Bureau priorities. Minnesota Farm Bureau identified the supply chain and sustainability as priority issues during last month’s annual meeting. President Dan Glessing, a dairy farmer from Waverly, tells Brownfield the pandemic exposed weaknesses that need to be addressed. “As far as empty...
Iowa Cattlemen eager for market reform and farm bill discussions in 2022

Iowa Cattlemen eager for market reform and farm bill discussions in 2022. The CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association expects progress on cattle market reform and the next farm bill in the year ahead. Matt Deppe tells Brownfield the association stood up for producers on several cattle marketing topics...
The cost of inflation

December 13, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Managing For Profit. Inflation is one of the reasons farmers are seeing dramatically higher input costs as they plan for the 2022 growing season. Market analyst David Hightower of the Hightower Report says in nearly four decades, he’s never seen a crop...
Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
Analyst says watch Brazil’s corn crop

December 10, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. A crop analyst says Brazil’s latest estimates through CONAB for its corn and soybean crops are a little higher which is understandable for soybeans. But, Michael Cordonnier with Soybean and Corn Advisor tells Brownfield corn is likely another story,...
USDA ups red meat production, cuts poultry

The USDA has increased its 2021 red meat production outlook, while lowering expectations for poultry. Beef production is seen at 27.895 billion pounds, up 10 million from November due to higher fed cattle slaughter rates and heavier carcass weights, with an average steer price of $122.56 per hundredweight, a gain of $1.25, steady exports and higher imports and consumption.
Higher ending stocks push wheat lower

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying. It was up and down day for beans, with some pressure from the lower move in soybean oil and support from bean meal. The big feature for soybean products was spread adjustments tied to demand expectations. In the monthly supply and demand update, the USDA left U.S. ending stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels while CONAB raised its production outlook for Brazil to a record 142.79 million tons. CONAB does note that conditions in central Brazil are better than southern Brazil thanks to timely rainfall. That dryness is indicative of a La Nina pattern and is also impacting Argentina. The USDA left its guess for Brazil unchanged at 144 million tons, with the outlook for Argentina also steady on the month at 49.5 million. Imports by China and exports for Brazil were also unchanged. Ahead of the open, unknown destinations bought 280,000 tons of U.S. beans, half for 2021/22 and half for 2022/23, pushing the total over the last six business days to 1,079,100 tons, all to either China or unknown destinations. Last week’s sales jumped 54% from the previous week, with China and Egypt leading the way.
Vilsack announces program to strengthen the food supply chain

Vilsack announces program to strengthen the food supply chain. U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack made a stop in Ohio to discuss the administration’s steps to address supply chain issues and help small meat processors like the Stockyards Packing Company expand. U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced a $100...
DMC providing relief to dairy farmers

December 9, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News, USDA. The Farm Service Agency has paid more than a billion dollars this year for dairy farmers enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. Administrator Zach Ducheneaux tells Brownfield the margin between the price of milk and cost of...
Risk management strategies to handle fertilizer issues

Risk management strategies to handle fertilizer issues. It’s no secret that fertilizer prices are through the roof with little knowledge of when they might come back down. Plus, supply chain bottlenecks have left farmers wondering if there will be enough to go around. In this Managing for Profit, University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey outlines some risk management strategies for the situation shared during the 2021 Illinois Farm Economic Summit.
U.S. dairy exports dip in October

The U.S. Dairy Export Council says exports for the month of October dropped slightly in volume with reduced milk powder and whey demand. Dairy exports were down one percent in volume but up 17 percent in value which totaled $660 million. Cheese sales increased nearly 44 percent for the month...
Dairy Margin Coverage makes adjustments, opens enrollment

Dairy Margin Coverage makes adjustments, opens enrollment. December 8, 2021 By Larry Lee Filed Under: Ag Policy, Dairy, Dairy, News. The USDA has opened the 2022 Dairy Margin Coverage sign-up period, and they’ve made some sought-after changes. First, the program will allow enrolling supplemental production enabling small and medium-sized...
Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
Latest Ag Economy Barometer reflects uncertainty in the industry

Latest Ag Economy Barometer reflects uncertainty in the industry. December 8, 2021 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Ag economy, News. Uncertainty in the agriculture industry is reflected in the latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, tells Brownfield “we have...
Organic feed costs to rise on tight soy supplies

Organic poultry and livestock producers are bracing for even higher feed costs in 2022. Peter Golbitz, CEO of ag consulting firm Agromeris, says that’s because of a shortage of organic soybeans in the U.S. and around the world. “Meaning that prices are going to stay high (and) supplies are going...
Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
American Farm Bureau concerned about the future of dicamba

American Farm Bureau concerned about the future of dicamba. December 8, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. American Farm Bureau is among several ag groups concerned about the future of dicamba. Vice president of public affairs Sam Kieffer says Farm Bureau is advocating on behalf of farmers...
