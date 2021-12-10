ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF) CEO Ludwin Monz on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call December 10, 2021 4:00 AM ET. Dr. Ludwin Monz - President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Markus Weber - Executive Board and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. Euan Thomson - Head of the Strategic Business Unit. Justus Wehmer - Chief Financial...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Sleuthing: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was created by the Walgreen Company's 2014 acquisition of Europe's pharmacy-led health and beauty group Alliance Boots. WBA is an integrated pharmacy, health care and retail leader in nine countries with 13,000 stores, of which almost 9,000 are in the US. The company employs 315,000...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Zeiss
Seekingalpha.com

Fluence Energy, Inc.'s (FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 9, 2021 8:30 AM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) CEO Geoffrey Hedrick on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 9, 2021 10:00 AM ET. Geoffrey Hedrick - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. Good morning and welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardization#Market Intelligence#Ceo#Czmwf#This Zeiss Group
Seekingalpha.com

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) CEO Hock Tan on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 9, 2021 5:00 PM ET. Hello and welcome to Broadcom’s Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference call. At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I would turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Director of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc. You may begin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Seekingalpha.com

Versarien plc (VRSRF) CEO Neill Ricketts on 2021 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versarien plc (OTCPK:VRSRF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 8, 2021 12:00 PM ET. Just please simply type in your question at any time and press Send. The Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the Company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your investment Company dashboard, and we'll send you an email when they're ready for your review. I would also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. As usual, before we begin, we'd like to submit the following call, and I'm sure the Company will be most grateful for your participation. And I'd now like to hand over to Neill Ricketts, CEO, from Versarien. Good afternoon, Neill.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) CEO Brett Cope on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 8, 2021 11:00 AM ET. Welcome to the Powell Industries Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy