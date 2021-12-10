What? New Jersey’s Third Favorite Pet Might Give You Nightmares

New Jersey, meet your new Head of Pizza, local foodie Adrienne Middleton. Slice, an online ordering platform for independent pizzerias, has elected what it calls Heads of Pizza in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to promote the visibility of small business-pizza places around the country. Adrienne Middleton, who lives in Bayonne, was named New Jersey’s Head of Pizza last month. She grew up in Jersey City and Harrison and started her Yelp journey in early 2018. Middleton soon amassed enough likes and followers to earn Yelp Elite status. On her Instagram account, EastCoastAdri, she highlights her favorite independent businesses—especially pizzerias.
