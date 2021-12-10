ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

What? New Jersey’s Third Favorite Pet Might Give You Nightmares

By Lou Russo
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm not sure there is a state where we love our pets more than we do right here in the Garden State, but it does get a little interesting when you get down the pet depth chart a bit in order to learn what the third most popular pet in the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Antelope Valley Press

Be wary of buying a pet online; it might not be what it seems

Dear Heloise: With the holiday season coming on, some folks might be thinking of buying a pet for a loved one, but let me warn you and your readers about buying an animal online from anyone. An animal may look cute, healthy and make you smile the moment you see...
PETS
92.7 WOBM

Revealed! Here are New Jersey’s Top Christmas Decoration

As soon as you saw the headline, didn't a little bit of you immediately think that New Jersey's top decoration might be a little underwhelming? Not that we don't decorate well. As a matter of fact, I'd put our Christmas decorating skills up against anyone, but when you find out this is a national list, you start to wonder. We never do well on those.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Birds#House Cats
New Jersey Monthly

Meet New Jersey’s New ‘Head of Pizza’

New Jersey, meet your new Head of Pizza, local foodie Adrienne Middleton. Slice, an online ordering platform for independent pizzerias, has elected what it calls Heads of Pizza in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to promote the visibility of small business-pizza places around the country. Adrienne Middleton, who lives in Bayonne, was named New Jersey’s Head of Pizza last month. She grew up in Jersey City and Harrison and started her Yelp journey in early 2018. Middleton soon amassed enough likes and followers to earn Yelp Elite status. On her Instagram account, EastCoastAdri, she highlights her favorite independent businesses—especially pizzerias.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
92.7 WOBM

Travel magazine names NJ’s best Christmas light display

Probably the most popular and famous Christmas light display is the one at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, but there are dozens of places to see lights this time of year in New Jersey, from private residences to commercial enterprises. Travel & Leisure Magazine rated the best Christmas light...
HOLMDEL, NJ
The Independent

10 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

First things first: most dogs don’t need a dog coat, because their fur is enough to keep them warm. However, species with little body fat or very short fur – whippets or Chinese crested dogs are great examples – can benefit from an additional layer, as long as the garment in question is the right size. Coats that are either too small or too large can quickly chafe the skin, leading to sore spots. Additionally, some dogs simply feel the cold more than others, or will hate going for walkies in the rain. In these cases, waterproof coats can prove...
PETS
One Green Planet

Why You Shouldn’t Give Pets as Gifts

Pets are wonderful and adopting one is most likely the best money that you will ever spend. If you could buy happiness, it would come in the form of loving a pet. However, it may not be the wisest idea to give pets to your friends and family as gifts.
PETS
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey only ranks third in pizzerias per capita

With all the mom-and-pop pizza joints in New Jersey, you would think we have more of them than anybody, but if a site called Estately is correct, we have only the third most pizzerias per capita in the U.S. You won’t believe which state is first, either: West Virginia. Who...
RESTAURANTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What pet people are reading and giving this holiday season

Books are the perfect gift. They're also the perfect way to enjoy a travel-free escape during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. There's something here for every age and interest. Curl up with your fave dog or cat, and get lost in words. Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg...
PETS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy