Former Red Sox star Manny Ramirez was booted from one ballot. The members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America are responsible for casting a ballot each year that determines who will be granted entry into the Hall of Fame. Each writer is entitled to their own opinion and their criteria for which players are worthy of enshrinement may vary. As fans, we can acknowledge the difficult task they face but when a former Boston Red Sox player is neglected on a ballot, we want answers.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO