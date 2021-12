Gwinnett County is introducing “community navigators” to connect residents in need with help from nonprofits and other charitable organizations. The navigators are part of the OneStop 4 HELP program, which helps residents with needs including hunger, health and housing, according to a news release. Residents can complete assistance request forms at GwinnettOneStop.com. The program helps with employment, food, shelter, legal consultation, mental and behavioral health, substance use, transportation, utilities and other issues.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO