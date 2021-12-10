The highest variant of realme GT 2 Pro offers a 1TB storage option

There’s no shortage of quick and cheap memory cards these days, and stores like Amazon are crammed full of solutions for you to choose from… actually, if anything, there are too many to choose from and trying to find the true high-performance models is not easy. Many models don’t really state their true capacity, and I won’t be the first to call out the fact that there are plenty of fakes in the market or imported models that make loose performance claims. These are things that aren’t going to help those who need something serious. If you are running a high-performance device, such as a 4K camera in a professional environment, you need something you can trust. Of course, that’s where PNY come into play. They’ve been one of the biggest names in the business for high-end storage and graphics processing hardware, and they’ve just released their new PNY PRO Elite 1TB MicroSDXC memory card!

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO