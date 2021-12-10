ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The highest variant of realme GT 2 Pro offers a 1TB storage option

technave.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe realme GT 2 Pro has been gaining a lot of attention even before the launch. Not long ago, the device's live image got spotted and revealed the use of an under-display camera. Of course, it is also going to get powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip....

technave.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Want a cheap laptop? This powerful, portable Asus is $219 for Black Friday

If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Storage#1tb#Android#Smartphone#Tb#Ultradart
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buying a used iPhone? You need to know this new iPhone trick first

The iPhone 13 models have the same prices as their predecessors, despite offering a few additional features, including more storage on the cheapest models. Also, Apple and its carrier partners provide all sorts of deals to lower those entry prices. But they might still be too pricey for buyers looking for an iPhone without trading in a device or signing up for a new carrier. One obvious solution to that problem is to buy a used iPhone. You can score much better bargains if you’re willing to buy used. That’s especially true for older iPhone models that still have quite a few years of life left in them.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
techgig.com

Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in India soon

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 are will be among the first phones to come with the newly launched. at the Snapdragon Tech Summit earlier today (Dec 01). Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is important because it breaks away from the traditional three-digit numbering that the company has followed for years. Similarly, the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro is important for Realme as it finally sets its foot in the ultra-premium smartphone market, which has so far been dominated by the likes of OnePlus phones, Samsung phones, and Apple iPhones.
NFL
BGR.com

Gorgeous iPhone wallpapers give your phone a magical look

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals iPhone wallpaper Years ago, a smartphone user discovered an interesting glitch in Apple’s iOS software. By creating an iPhone wallpaper that was just one pixel in size, an iPhone would stretch it to cover the entire screen and some interesting effects would be displayed as a result. Namely, the dock and folder backgrounds would completely disappear, giving the iPhone a cool minimalistic look. It just so happened that this discovery was made all the way back in 2016, which is when Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme GT 2 Pro camera and display details tipped

Realme will be announcing something related to the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro flagship phone later today. Probably, it will be confirming the launch date of the device since it is expected to debut at some point this month. Ahead of today’s announcement, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the key details of the GT 2 Pro.
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

Realme GT Neo 2 Review

Realme burnishes its flagship-killer status with another highly capable mid-ranger in the Realme GT Neo 2. The Realme GT Neo 2 is another excellent mid-range smartphone phone to rank alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G. It’s got a poised design, an excellent 120Hz AMOLED display, and superb battery.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

realme GT Neo 2 has an exceptionally impressive battery performance, DXOMARK review shows

The realme GT Neo 2 has an impressive battery size of 5000mAh, but size isn’t the only thing that determines how long a battery can last. DXOMARK knows of this and has put the phone under multiple rigorous tests to determine how the battery actually performs in real-world scenarios. The results speak for themselves and have prompted the benchmark site to award the realme GT Neo 2 an impressive score of 94.
CELL PHONES
eteknix.com

PNY PRO Elite 1TB microSDXC Memory Card Review

There’s no shortage of quick and cheap memory cards these days, and stores like Amazon are crammed full of solutions for you to choose from… actually, if anything, there are too many to choose from and trying to find the true high-performance models is not easy. Many models don’t really state their true capacity, and I won’t be the first to call out the fact that there are plenty of fakes in the market or imported models that make loose performance claims. These are things that aren’t going to help those who need something serious. If you are running a high-performance device, such as a 4K camera in a professional environment, you need something you can trust. Of course, that’s where PNY come into play. They’ve been one of the biggest names in the business for high-end storage and graphics processing hardware, and they’ve just released their new PNY PRO Elite 1TB MicroSDXC memory card!
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Redmi 10 2022 FCC certified; RAM, storage options emerge

Xiaomi is reportedly working on Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10 Prime 2022 smartphones. Model numbers such as 21121119SG, 22011119UY, and 21121119VL are associated with Redmi 10 2022 handset. These models have been spotted at certification sites such as Europe’s EEC, Singapore’s IMDA, Indonesia’s TKDN and SDPPI, and TUV. Fresh information reveals that the 22011119UY variant has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the Realme GT 2 Pro

Qualcomm is announcing its new flagship processor this week during a summit in Hawaii which will reportedly be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it’s going to be the hottest chip over the next couple of months. One of the first smartphone brands to throw its hat in the ring to use Qualcomm’s newest silicon is the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

[Exclusive] realme GT 2 Pro leaked live image shows off an under-display selfie camera

The realme GT 2 Pro is one of the most hyped devices of late mainly due to its unique design. There’s a horizontal camera array at the rear, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and very similar to the Pixel 6. While official renders of the flagship-level phone have only given us a glimpse of its rear till now, we have managed to get our hands on a live image of the phone’s front for the very first time.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

XDA forums are open for the Realme GT Neo 2 and Honor 60

Early last month, Realme launched its affordable flagship phone — the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The GT Neo 2 is a well-rounded smartphone with a major emphasis on performance thanks to the very capable Snapdragon 870 SoC. It also comes with a unique design and a colorway that makes it stand out from other generic smartphones. Speaking of unique-looking smartphones, the Honor 60 has recently leaked giving us a glimpse of the shimmery back and an almost bezel-less front with aggressive curves.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy