It seems HMD has plenty to fix, at least according to our readers. The Nokia brand has changed hands a few times in recent history, but HMD Global has been at the helm for the last half-decade. In that time, we’ve seen the brand hit highs and lows. The Nokia 9 PureView, for instance, was probably the company’s most anticipated device before it launched in early 2019 but has become the center of controversy for the firm this month. HMD confirmed the phone would not be upgraded to Android 11 as initially planned.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO