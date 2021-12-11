ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, loaded firearm during Kan. traffic stop

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. on Dec. 6...

Hays Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged theft at hotel

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend theft and have made an arrest. On Sunday, officers arrested 52-year-old Dennis R. Coots, Atchison, for theft and criminal trespass at Holiday Inn Express, 401 Main in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was also jailed for criminal...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KHP IDs 2 who died after SW Kansas semi crash, fire

FORD COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just before 5a.m. Monday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt semi driven by Tamechical Lasha Morrison, 38, Mineral Wells, Texas, was northbound on Ford County Road 117 approaching the intersection of US Highway 50. The driver failed...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police investigate 149th homicide of 2021 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man was fatally shot early Monday outside a home in Kansas City, Misouri, just west of Malborough Park, police there said. The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, when gunshots were reported in the area, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting, police said, but someone had driven the shooting victim to a hospital, where he died. The man's name was not immediately released.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. pilot, passenger avoid injury after 1946 aircraft flips

BARTON COUNTY—A pilot and his passenger avoided injury in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Barton County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, after landing at the Ellinwood airport, a 1946 Luscombe 8A piloted by Ray Franklin Milsap, 86, Raymond, Kansas, was taxiing when he applied the brakes and the aircraft flipped over nose first, coming to rest on its top.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. inmate attacked nephew of victim in Father's Day murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on an inmate with a makeshift weapon in the Sedgwick County Jail by another inmate, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, the suspect 39-year-old Jermall L. Campbell, who is in custody for First Degree Murder...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Update: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Manhattan's Aggieville

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities continue investigating a shooting in Aggieville. Just before 2a.m. Sunday RCPD officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar, 1109 Moro, in the Aggieville Business District, according to a media release from police. Officers arrived on scene immediately after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Police arrest 3rd suspect in Kansas apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police arrest 12-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas middle school

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious "Discord chat" concerning a possible threat of violence at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive, Manhattan, have arrested a 12-year-old student of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District, according to the Riley County Police Department. Police have uncovered no evidence the student...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV crash on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY—A Northwest Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Cynthia C. Patterson, 31, Phillipsburg was eastbound on Interstate 70 five mile east of Russell. The SUV traveled off the roadway...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP)— The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hays Post

Judge considers criminal trial in Branson Duck boat tragedy

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday. At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship...
BRANSON, MO
