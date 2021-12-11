The Window Cliffs Trail In Tennessee Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Here’s a beauty of a hike for you in Tennessee. It is rated as moderate. Your feet very well may get a little wet, so we suggest that you leave any designer shoes at home for this one and instead bring your sense of adventure with you. The Window Cliffs Trail will introduce you to one of the most scenic views in Tennessee.

The Window Cliffs Trail, located in the Window Cliffs State Natural Area near Baxter, is a 5.3-mile out and back trail.

The trail is often cradled by the trees, with a gravel and dirt path as you go.

One of the more unique characteristics of the trail is the number of creek crossings. You will cross Cane Creek nine times each way, for a total of 18 times round trip.

A pretty 30-foot waterfall is one of the treasures you will find along the way.

Keep an eye open for the wildlife living along the trail, including turtles, deer, and the occasional snake.

Soon enough, the Window Cliffs come into view.

Peering through the unique rock windows gives you a beautiful glimpse of the surrounding area.

Above the Cliff Windows, you are rewarded with an incredible 360-degree panorama of the Cane Creek Gorge and the valley below.

The Window Cliffs State Natural Area is managed by Burgess Falls State Park, but the entrance is located 8 miles from the state park at 8400 Old Cane Creek Road in Baxter.The trail originates in an old farm field. It is open 365 days a year weather permitting. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.Hold on to the cables as you wade through the water. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. The creek can be ankle to knee deep, or higher after a heavy rain.It includes a swimming hole at the base.The name originates from the fact that the natural openings in the rock cliffs, created by wind and rain erosion, look like windows.You can stop here or continue on just above the Cliff Windows for a last magnificent gander at some of Tennessee's finest scenic views.

For a hike to challenge yourself, showcasing some of the finest scenery in the state, put the Window Cliffs Trail on your to-do list. To view a trail map, visit alltrails.com . For a park map or more information about the Window Cliffs State Natural Area, visit the Burgess Falls State Park page on the Tennessee State Parks website.

Have you hiked the Window Cliffs Trail in Tennessee? Share your thoughts with us!

