High winds expected in region

An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region. Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.
A low-pressure storm system is expected to bring strong winds throughout the area Wednesday. “We are expecting winds in excess of 60 mph,” Kenny Roberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Plate, said Monday afternoon. The peak winds are anticipated to hit the area around noon...
With record high temperatures and winds expected on Wednesday, OPPD is preparing for any possible power outages around the metro. When preparing for possible outages, OPPD ensures vehicle maintenance inspections and safety checks are done, all maintenance trucks have full tanks of gas, and any necessary equipment is ready to go at a moments notice.
An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region. Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.
A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Wednesday evening. Southwest winds will continue through the day ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Impacts include damaging winds that...
An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region. Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.
A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late tonight and peaking Tuesday, raising fears of flooding and potential debris flows.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Tuesday through Wednesday morning, mainly for Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties. Sustained southwesterly winds of 30-40 miles per hour are expected, along with gusts up to 60 miles per hour at times. The windiest period will be from Tuesday...
Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
Comments / 0