High winds expected in region

An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region. Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO