Environment

High winds expected in region

By Post-Star staff report
Post-Star
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the greater Capital Region....

sanbenito.com

Wind warning extended as storm drenches region

An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday morning, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region. Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30am Dec. 13 and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.
ENVIRONMENT
North Platte Telegraph

High winds expected Wednesday for central Nebraska

A low-pressure storm system is expected to bring strong winds throughout the area Wednesday. “We are expecting winds in excess of 60 mph,” Kenny Roberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Plate, said Monday afternoon. The peak winds are anticipated to hit the area around noon...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

OPPD prepping ahead of expected high winds for Wednesday

With record high temperatures and winds expected on Wednesday, OPPD is preparing for any possible power outages around the metro. When preparing for possible outages, OPPD ensures vehicle maintenance inspections and safety checks are done, all maintenance trucks have full tanks of gas, and any necessary equipment is ready to go at a moments notice.
OMAHA, NE
Morgan Hill Times

Wind warning extended as storm drenches region

northwestmoinfo.com

High Wind Watch Issued for Wednesday

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Wednesday evening. Southwest winds will continue through the day ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Impacts include damaging winds that...
ENVIRONMENT
Gilroy Dispatch

Wind warning extended as storm drenches region

knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm system makes its way into Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Tuesday through Wednesday morning, mainly for Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties. Sustained southwesterly winds of 30-40 miles per hour are expected, along with gusts up to 60 miles per hour at times. The windiest period will be from Tuesday...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
ENVIRONMENT

