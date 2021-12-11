ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Olivia Rodrigo fans say Ticketmaster failed to keep scalpers out

By Morgan Sung
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you managed to snag tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour, then good for you. Many of Rodrigo’s fans ended up disappointed and frustrated on Friday after they said Ticketmaster’s technical difficulties kept them from buying the coveted tickets when they went on sale....

www.today.com

