Olivia Rodrigo fans say Ticketmaster failed to keep scalpers out

We’re experiencing some jealousy — jealousy of anyone who got Olivia Rodrigo tickets today. The demand for Rodrigo’s first tour was so high that Ticketmaster reported site issues throughout the day. After the Sour Tour officially sold out, the singer took to Instagram to thank her fans and assure everyone who didn’t get tickets that “there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!” Rodrigo will be playing at many smaller theaters for the Sour Tour despite clearly being able to fill an arena — one Twitter user, for example, said that there was a virtual line of over 90,000 people hoping to get tickets to a venue that only has capacity for a few thousand people. However, Rodrigo told the Los Angeles Times that she decided not to go straight to arenas because she didn’t want to “skip any steps.” Meanwhile, fans clearly don’t want to skip this tour. But getting a ticket after today might be tough: CNN reports that resale ticket prices in New York have reached $6,000. And according to SFGATE, someone is trying to sell a seat to her San Francisco stop for no less than $9,000. Apparently there’s no rest for the wicked, and no rest for the tickets.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO