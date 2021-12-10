Watch now: Walker talks hat trick against Detroit

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night:. The Wild's eight-game winning streak, and nine-game point streak, came to an end on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The winning streak was historic; as the third-longest win streak in franchise history, it allowed Minnesota to temporarily move to the top of the NHL standings for the first time in a decade, and to give it a nice early season cushion atop the Central Division.
