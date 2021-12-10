ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Erie Indemnity announces executive appointment

At its regular meeting held last week, the board of directors of Erie Indemnity Company appointed a new executive vice president, set the management fee rate charged to Erie Insurance Exchange, approved an increase in shareholder dividends and declared the regular quarterly dividend. The board appointed Brian W. Bolash as...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Sale of All Assets and Strategic Business Pivot

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company') (OTC Markets:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announced that the Board of Directors has proposed to sell all of the Company's current operating businesses and assets (the 'Legacy Business Sale'). The Company further announced that it plans to acquire RM2 International S.A. ('RM2'), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme which has developed a type of composite pallet to replace wooden pallets that includes 'smart' Internet of Things or ('IoT') technologies to improve logistics. RM2 is targeting industries such as food and other industries where hygiene is of extreme importance.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FSE:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it is extending the exercise period of a total of 1,520,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates (the 'Warrant Extension'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed in December 2016 and represent approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX').
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
buffalonynews.net

Grant of Options to Employee

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) announces that on 13 December 2021 ('Grant Date') it granted 150,000 share options (the 'Options') under the Company's existing Share Option Scheme to Jair Diaz Navarro (the 'Grantee'), the recently appointed Senior Mining Engineer to the Company. The Options were granted by the remuneration committee and approved by the Board. The Options have an exercise price of 35 pence per share, being 16% above the 10-day volume weighted average closing price as of 30 November 2021. They may be exercised up to 5 years from the Grant Date, with the restriction that no options can be exercised within 12 months of the Grant Date, only up to 50% of the options can be exercised in the following 12 months and thereafter 100% of the said options can be exercisable, provided that the Grantee remains with the Company. Following the grant of the Options, 15,148,500 share options will be outstanding, representing approximately 10% of the 146,630,715 ordinary shares in the Company in issue.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Blender Bites Announces Historic Record Revenues Over the Last Three Months: Representing a 2,266% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces a record increase in revenue over the previous three months.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the 'Company') shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC. Elected the following directors of the Company for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
buffalonynews.net

Rho Acquires European CRO Dokumeds, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities

Dokumeds brings complementary specialties and multinational footprint in Europe and beyond. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, today announced that it has acquired Dokumeds, a privately-held European CRO. Established in 1995 and headquartered in Riga, Latvia, Dokumeds has 10 offices and is active across multiple continents. Terms were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

Nerds On Site Inc. Launches Cyber-Security Snapshot Program for Existing Clients

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD) (OTCQB:NOSUF) ('Nerds' or the 'Company'), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, today launches its Cyber-Security Snapshot initiative to better serve and protect its more than 12,000 existing Clients. Clients will be offered a free security assessment and be provided with progressive solutions to prevent cyber-crime incidents.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets Within Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, states, 'It's been an incredible period of growth since our last asset...
INCOME TAX
buffalonynews.net

TGI Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with ROOMFUL Co, Developers and Creators of Multiverse

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ('TGI'), a diversified technology and new wave real estate development company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with top tier Metaverse development Roomful Co., to create ADVENT GALAXY metaverse, a digital twin of Advent Smart City™. ADVENT GALAXY will extend Advent City Real Estate by providing Virtual places to work (Co-Working spaces), Virtual Galleries, Virtual Training Centers, Virtual Classrooms, and more.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Auditors#Financial Reports#Szlsf#Mcgovern Hurley Llp#Cfo Coo#Mnp Llp#Care Oncology
buffalonynews.net

RYAH Group Secures Medical Device Certification for RYAH Smart Inhaler and Software

RYAH Smart Inhaler receives medical device certification for ISO 13485:2016/MDSAP and EN ISO 13485:2016. Both the hardware and digital companion software provide inhalation monitoring, patient feedback, and lab results of therapeutic products with access to objective data to better support therapeutic decisions covered by certifications. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE /...
ELECTRONICS
buffalonynews.net

Sierra Madre Commences Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will commence trading on December 8, 2021 on the OTCQB under the symbol 'SMDRF'. Sierra Madre's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'SM'.
MARKETS
insurancebusinessmag.com

BHSI taps life sciences head for North America

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced that it has promoted Angela Meyer to head of life sciences in North America. Meyer previously served as head of life sciences for the Southeastern region of the US. “Angela has played a major role in building our North American life sciences portfolio...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Route1 Announces 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting'), which was held earlier today in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
buffalonynews.net

Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pennbizreport.com

Alpha Lab Health announces second cohort of startups to participate in Life Science Accelerator

Pittsburgh-based AlphaLab Health, a healthcare and life sciences accelerator program of Innovation Works (IW) in partnership with Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced a second cohort of start-up companies that will participate in the program. Selected competitively to participate in the six-month program, the companies will receive assistance navigating key risk...
PITTSBURGH, PA
buffalonynews.net

Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of November 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during November 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of November 2021.
MARKETS
live5news.com

Life science company investing $750K in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring new jobs to Charleston County with a $750,000 investment. Belimed Life Science, Inc., a leading supplier of steam sterilizers and parts washers, announced the investment to establish operations in Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy