StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) announces that on 13 December 2021 ('Grant Date') it granted 150,000 share options (the 'Options') under the Company's existing Share Option Scheme to Jair Diaz Navarro (the 'Grantee'), the recently appointed Senior Mining Engineer to the Company. The Options were granted by the remuneration committee and approved by the Board. The Options have an exercise price of 35 pence per share, being 16% above the 10-day volume weighted average closing price as of 30 November 2021. They may be exercised up to 5 years from the Grant Date, with the restriction that no options can be exercised within 12 months of the Grant Date, only up to 50% of the options can be exercised in the following 12 months and thereafter 100% of the said options can be exercisable, provided that the Grantee remains with the Company. Following the grant of the Options, 15,148,500 share options will be outstanding, representing approximately 10% of the 146,630,715 ordinary shares in the Company in issue.

